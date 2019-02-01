New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12303.46 up 4.43 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2512.36 down 21.52 NASDAQ: Composite 7263.16 down 18.58 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12303.46 up 4.43 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2512.36 down 21.52 NASDAQ: Composite 7263.16 down 18.58 Standard and Poors 500 2700.23 down 3.87 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.