One service station led to an East Coast empire for PMG

When the Iranian Revolution began in 1978, Hossein Ejtemai was just finishing his master’s degree in computer science and engineering administration at George Washington University. He moved to the D.C. area in 1973 to pursue higher education, but the growing political tension back home convinced him to stay beyond graduation.

Instead, Ejtemai had the opportunity to purchase an ARCO gas station in Aspen Hill, Maryland, where he worked from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. He gradually acquired more service sites in the Washington region before forming Petroleum Marketing Group in 2001. In addition to operating service stations, the new company also became an oil distributor. The company made its first major acquisition in 2004 and has steadily made one to two acquisitions a year since then.

That strategy has led PMG to become one of the largest oil distributors on the East Coast, employing more than 550 people and pulling in more than $2 billion a year in revenue.

