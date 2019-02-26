One grocer controls a fifth of the D.C. region’s entire market — and it’s getting bigger

When it comes to grocery stores, Giant still towers over them all in Greater Washington. Giant Food LLC, the Landover-based grocer that moved its headquarters back to Prince George’s County last year, remains the region’s…

Giant Food LLC, the Landover-based grocer that moved its headquarters back to Prince George’s County last year, remains the region’s largest grocer with 19.38 percent of the market share as of 2017, according to data provided by trade publication Food World. This is essentially on par with its 2015 standing of 20.17 percent.

But now the grocer has ambitions to expand, announcing at the end of 2018 plans to to invest $175 million on new locations, conversions or store renovations during the next two years. The next new location, which is a $21 million renovation of a Shoppers, is set to open this spring in Olney.

Shoppers’ parent company, SuperValu of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, has been moving away from its retail business to focus on wholesale. Giant president Gordon Reid said Giant will continue to look at any Shoppers locations that become available to see if it would be a good fit.

