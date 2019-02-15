One angel’s solution to getting female founders VC dollars? Engage more women investors.

We’ve heard it before: Female entrepreneurs have a tough time securing investments. So Allyson Redpath is building an angel group in D.C. for novice female investors. “I believe women investors are missing out on a…

“I believe women investors are missing out on a lot of good investment opportunities because they’re not in that sector, because they feel like they don’t know how to do it,” Redpath said.

She started Citrine Angels, named for the gemstone believed to promote prosperity, to bring more female investors into the fold and bolster support for women founders, she said. It will start making investments this year.

Redpath’s vision is to bring together a network of angels, hold monthly meetings where vetted companies pitch their businesses, and facilitate subsequent interaction between them, “almost like we’re a broker,” she said. It will also hold educational sessions; for example, from lawyers on contracts and term sheets or experienced investors on the due diligence process.

Here are the details:

