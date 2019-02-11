NYC mayor: Amazon in Queens is ‘mission critical’

As Amazon reconsiders its decision to base a second headquarters in Queens due to community pushback, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it’s “mission critical” to complete the HQ2 deal with the e-tailer.…

As Amazon reconsiders its decision to base a second headquarters in Queens due to community pushback, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it’s “mission critical” to complete the HQ2 deal with the e-tailer.

The mayor’s comments came just days after is was reported the Seattle-based e-commerce giant (NASDAQ: AMZN) was reconsidering Long Island City as a spot for its second headquarters, or HQ2.

Per Bloomberg, de Balsio, testifying before the New York State Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Committees, defended the deal he and Gov. Andrew Cuomo put together for Amazon:

However, there’s no guarantee New Yorkers would be hired to fill a majority of the Amazon positions. Also, half of the 25,000 jobs are not expected to be tech related.

Also, New York is already considered a top hub for tech startups.

Amazon is planning a similar site in Arlington, Virginia, which reacted positively to the news — unlike New York. And the uproar in New York could recalibrate the company’s three-headquarters…