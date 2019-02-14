NRP plans first area apartment complex next to Clarksburg outlets

Developer The NRP Group is making its first foray into the D.C.-area market with a new 272-unit apartment complex under construction next to the Clarksburg Premium Outlets in western Montgomery County. Axiom at Cabin Branch is…

Developer The NRP Group is making its first foray into the D.C.-area market with a new 272-unit apartment complex under construction next to the Clarksburg Premium Outlets in western Montgomery County.

Axiom at Cabin Branch is expected to be the first of several multifamily projects in Greater Washington from the Cleveland-based apartment developer and manager. It’s part of a larger push by The NRP Group to pursue lucrative markets along the East Coast in cities such as Boston, New York and D.C. after becoming a major player in the Midwest and Texas.

NRP began construction this month on the 350,000-square-foot apartment project. It is going up on a 5.5-acre parcel owned by the company within the Cabin Branch planned-unit development in Clarksburg, a more than 500-acre assemblage of farmland located in the southwest quadrant of the I-270 and Clarksburg Road interchange.

Once delivered by spring or summer of 2020, Axiom at Cabin Branch will contribute to a total of 1,600 homes in Clarksburg…