NOVA names interim president

Northern Virginia Community College has named Melvyn Schiavelli as its interim president. Schiavelli, the school’s executive vice president for academic and student services, will serve in the role as NOVA searches for a permanent replacement…

Northern Virginia Community College has named Melvyn Schiavelli as its interim president.

Schiavelli, the school’s executive vice president for academic and student services, will serve in the role as NOVA searches for a permanent replacement for outgoing president Scott Ralls, who is leaving to lead Wake Technical Community College in North Carolina.

Schiavelli, who has served as interim president once before, will begin in the role March 15, the college announced Tuesday.

Virginia’s Community Colleges will soon launch its national search for a new NOVA president, a process expected to take between six and eight months. Schiavelli won’t be a candidate in that search, according to a press release.

Schiavelli has spent 50 years in higher education, with stints at a few universities including the University of Utah. In addition to teaching positions, he was dean, provost and interim president at the College of William & Mary, and provost at the University of Delaware. Schiavelli…