202
Home » Latest News » NOVA names interim president

NOVA names interim president

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 12, 2019 3:00 pm 02/12/2019 03:00pm
Share

Northern Virginia Community College has named Melvyn Schiavelli as its interim president.

Schiavelli, the school’s executive vice president for academic and student services, will serve in the role as NOVA searches for a permanent replacement for outgoing president Scott Ralls, who is leaving to lead Wake Technical Community College in North Carolina.

Schiavelli, who has served as interim president once before, will begin in the role March 15, the college announced Tuesday.

Virginia’s Community Colleges will soon launch its national search for a new NOVA president, a process expected to take between six and eight months. Schiavelli won’t be a candidate in that search, according to a press release.

Schiavelli has spent 50 years in higher education, with stints at a few universities including the University of Utah. In addition to teaching positions, he was dean, provost and interim president at the College of William & Mary, and provost at the University of Delaware. Schiavelli…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500