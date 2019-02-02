Northam weighing options, says he is not in photo

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam called an emergency meeting of his top staff Sunday night as calls for his resignation over a racist photo on the personal page of his 1984 medical school yearbook grew louder…

Northam said Saturday afternoon he will not resign from office, insisting that he is not pictured in the photo depicting a man in blackface standing next to a man in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood. By Sunday night, however, resignation was an “active consideration,” The Washington Post reported, though the governor had not made a decision.

The statement Saturday came after Northam, who helped land Amazon.com’s second headquarters in November, one of the biggest economic development wins in the state’s modern history, apologized for the photo on his page Friday evening and acknowledged that he is one of the two people in the racist photo.

Northam changed his story after reviewing the photo more closely and talking to his former roommate.…