New York City tech firm Yext plans new Arlington office, hiring spree

February 21, 2019
Rosslyn might not have landed Amazon, but it will have Yext.

Yext Inc., a New York City-based tech company that provides cloud-based brand management services, will occupy 43,000 square feet in Rosslyn and expects to hire 500 employees in Greater Washington over the coming years.

The company will occupy the top three floors of Monday Properties’ 1101 Wilson Blvd. and will have access to a private roof terrace. The open floor plan office will feature fully stocked kitchens that provide free meals to all employees. Yext (NYSE: YEXT) will have its logo affixed to the top of the building.

Howard Lerman, Yext founder and CEO, is a Virginia native and graduate of Fairfax County’s Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. Several of Yext’s top executives are also TJ grads.

“Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia are emerging as one of the country’s major hubs for tech talent, which was a key factor in our decision to expand in the area,” Lerman said in a release.…

