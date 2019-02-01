New retail and restaurants revealed for The Boro, led by Ethan Allen

The Boro’s nearly 2 million-square-foot first phase will deliver later this year in Tysons and a host of new retailers have signed on, led by home furnishings store Ethan Allen and a selection of restaurants.…

Ethan Allen will relocate from 8520 Leesburg Pike to an 11,500-square-foot, two-story space at the corner of Boro Place and Westpark Drive, The Meridian Group and retail broker H&R Retail announced.

Joining it will be Paris Baguette in 2,600 square feet, Akira Ramen & Izakaya in 2,000 square feet, Poki DC in 1,400 square feet, Colour Bar Studio in 3,400 square feet, Tysons Nail Lounge in 1,600 square feet, and Verizon Wireless in 1,400 square feet.

The Boro, a redo of the former SAIC headquarters campus by the Greensboro Metro station, will open this year with the Boro Tower office building and a 69,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market plus previously announced stores and restaurants Flower Child, Fish Taco, Tasty Kabob, MyEyeDr, Tropical Smoothie Café and Bluestone Lane coffee.…