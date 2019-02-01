202
The Navy Yard may be walled off for flood protection. That’s not good for neighboring developments.

Washington Business Journal February 1, 2019
The Navy is weighing whether to construct a large flood wall at Washington Navy Yard on the Anacostia River, a project that could ultimately make neighboring developments more vulnerable to flooding, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Citing internal Department of Defense documents obtained through a public-records request, Bloomberg reports the wall, at up to 1.5 miles long, would protect three dozen buildings and cost as much as $20 million. The most likely option includes a permanent 9.5-foot section with removable panels that would take it up to 14-feet tall.

The historic Navy Yard is surrounded by new waterfront development, from The Yards to Dock 79 to Nationals Park to D.C. Water’s newly delivered headquarters. The challenges of a flood wall, Bloomberg reports, include cost, impact to views and “alters local hydrology,” meaning, it could make nearby, non-Navy Yard structures more vulnerable to flooding.

