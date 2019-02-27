202
Moxy Bank clears local regulatory hurdle

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 27, 2019 3:00 pm 02/27/2019 03:00pm
District-based bank-in-the-making Moxy Bank has received conditional approval to operate from the District’s Department of Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking, clearing away the last of its major regulatory hurdles.

The approval comes after Moxy received the same nod from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation earlier this year and as it’s engaged in an effort to raise $25 million in funding — an effort that began a long time ago, according to an interview with Moxy Bank CEO Casey Mauldin in 2018.

Conditional approvals typically come with a set of conditions banks must meet to operate, including raising money and opening by a certain date, or else the final approval is not granted. Meanwhile, Moxy has received its permit number for its branch buildout — an 1,800-square-foot location at 1301 Pennsylvania Ave. SE near the Potomac Metro station — and that construction should begin in the upcoming weeks, after a meeting with the permitting office, Mauldin said.

