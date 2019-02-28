More bells, less rust. Here’s the grand plan to restore the Netherlands Carillon.

At some point in 2019, the Netherlands Carillon will be naked of its bells. The process of restoring and upgrading the historic monument, which has called Arlington Ridge Park home since 1960, is expected to…

At some point in 2019, the Netherlands Carillon will be naked of its bells.

The process of restoring and upgrading the historic monument, which has called Arlington Ridge Park home since 1960, is expected to get underway perhaps as soon as the fall and be completed in a year, according to National Park Service documents submitted to the National Capital Planning Commission.

The effort, per those plans, will not only involve the restoration of a rotting structure, but also the removal of its 50 bells for retuning and restoration — nearly 4,000 miles away.

The Netherlands Carillon was a gift to the United States from the people of the Netherlands in gratitude for aid during and after World War II. The bells were originally shipped to the U.S. in 1954 and hung in a temporary structure in West Potomac Park while the 127-foot open steel structure designed by Dutch architect Joost W.C. Boks — one of the earliest modernist monuments in Greater Washington — was raised across the Potomac…