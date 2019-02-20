Momentum Grows to Improve the Lives of Mexico’s Domestic Workers

MEXICO CITY — In Mexico’s heated political climate, it’s rare to get politicians from different parties in the same room outside of office hours. Nor would you often see them standing shoulder to shoulder on…

MEXICO CITY — In Mexico’s heated political climate, it’s rare to get politicians from different parties in the same room outside of office hours. Nor would you often see them standing shoulder to shoulder on a stage with local housekeepers and cleaners.

But that’s exactly what happened last December at a Mexico City screening of Alfonso Cuaron’s critically acclaimed film “Roma,” when about a dozen senators from the left and right donned green dishwashing gloves and stood side by side with members of the domestic workers union, pledging to pass laws that would finally protect Mexico’s most overlooked labor force.

“In the history of Mexico, our work has never been recognized,” Marcelina Bautista, the union’s founder, said in December. “Now lawmakers have a great path and a great commitment to this sector of society. This is the reason why they had to watch this film, so that they could truly understand our work.”

With 10 Oscar nominations and a slew of international awards already in the bag, “Roma” may be the most discussed film of the year in Hollywood. But in Mexico, beyond being lauded as an artistic masterpiece, the film and its portrayal of a housekeeper living in 1970s Mexico City is driving a much-needed conversation on the rights of Mexico’s mistreated domestic workers.

“It has achieved a great deal for the cause, creating a visibility that until now never existed,” says Marta Cebollada Gay, a political sciences professor at Mexico’s ITAM University. “What Cuarón has done is to not only create visibility, but to dignify this kind of work, and to make it the focus of the national agenda.”

And thanks in large part to the leadership of Bautista and others, change is coming. On the same day as the senators’ “Roma” screening, Mexico’s domestic workers won a victory in the country’s Supreme Court, which has ordered the national government to ensure welfare rights to domestic laborers.

Vulnerable to Abuse

For Mexico’s 2.4 million domestic employees, Cuaron’s movie and the debate it has ignited around their rights couldn’t come soon enough. According to the Mexican government, 98 percent of domestic workers don’t have a formal contract, precluding most from benefits such as social security or maternity leave. Nearly 90 percent have no medical insurance.

Problems Reported by Mexico’s Domestic Workers: False accusations of theft 17 percent Being fired without just cause 17 percent Physical searches of your belongings 16 percent Verbal abuse (screaming, insults, humiliation) 14 percent Use of offensive or pejorative terms 12 percent Being treated with disrespect for doing housework for a living 11 percent Treated with disrespect because of appearance 10 percent Had an accident at work without the employer taking responsibility 9 percent Discrimination because of being a woman 8 percent Physical abuse 7 percent Sexual abuse 12 percent Being fired for falling pregnant 10 percent Source: (National Board for the Prevention of Discrimination, 2015)

This lack of formalization in the industry leaves many workers vulnerable to abuse, a particularly grim reality considering 9 out of 10 domestic workers in Mexico are women. A 2015 study from the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (CONAPRED) found that 14 percent of those employees had received some kind of verbal abuse, while 12 percent reported having been sexually assaulted.

It’s something Bautista, the head of the worker’s union, knows all too well. She began working as a housekeeper in Mexico City at 14 years of age. Much like “Roma’s” protagonist Cleo, she came from an indigenous community in rural Oaxaca state, and spoke no Spanish when she got to the city, only traditional Mixtec. She says the first few months were “very difficult.”

“I was working so hard, always running around,” she says. “There was a lot of yelling, a lot of ‘You haven’t done this right!’ You had to do everything just like [the boss] wanted, otherwise she would scream at us.”

Like Bautista and her silver screen counterpart, around 11 percent of domestic workers identify as indigenous, which often intensifies the potential for abuse: the same CONAPRED report found that a third of those workers had experienced discrimination because of their ethnicity, while a quarter were prohibited from speaking indigenous languages.

“Who could I complain to?” Bautista asks. “I couldn’t even speak Spanish.”

Bautista was forced to leave her home in order to help support her family; with only a primary school in her community, there was little other option. Her story is a common one in Mexico: for many of these workers, with little access to formal education, housework is seen as a way out of poverty. But given that more than 30 percent of domestic workers make less than $5 a day, the vast majority remain poor.

“These are people who, after working their whole lives, end their days in poverty,” says Cebollada Gay. “The fact that it’s not considered a real job, that they’re not given the rights of formalization like any salaried worker, deepens the abysmal working conditions and also the social inequality that this country suffers.”

Court Ruling a ‘Watershed Moment’

After learning Spanish, Bautista began to actively campaign for workers’ rights: In 2000, she founded the Center for Support and Training of Domestic Workers ( CACEH), and after 15 years of activism, formed the country’s first domestic workers union, SINACTRAHO.

Together with others in the union, Bautista began lobbying politicians, launching awareness campaigns on social and traditional media, as well as working with other activist groups to improve conditions for domestic workers.

“No one, no one did this work for us,” Bautista says. “If we hadn’t organized as domestic workers, I don’t think anyone would be doing anything for us. There have been other feminist movements, for example, but they’ve forgotten us.”

The Supreme Court’s decision last year was, for Bautista, a sign that all the years of organized lobbying had finally paid off: in the landmark ruling, the court declared that federal labor laws which made enrolling domestic workers in Mexico’s social security program optional are unconstitutional, giving the government three years to make it compulsory for all employers.

“It was a watershed moment,” says Andrea Santiago, a campaigner at activist collective Nosotrxs who has worked closely with Bautista’s union. “For the first time, the court actively recognized that our own laws are violating the constitution.”

The court’s decision had little to do with the buzz around “Roma ,” but for Patricia Mercado, a Mexican senator who is championing a new bill to enshrine labor laws for domestic workers, the timing of Cuaron’s film has put the conversation around houseworkers on center stage.

“It’s not that the film created this context, but it has given it power,” she says. “If it had appeared three or six years ago, there wouldn’t have been the force that exists right now to make domestic workers’ rights a reality.”

Key also for Mercado is the fact that, for the first time in Mexican history, there is near total gender parity in both houses of congress.

“There are now a lot of women who can’t go backwards, who know that inequality begins with domestic workers,” she says. “So the film is revolutionizing, it’s helping us make the argument more convincing, from the heart.”

Pilot Program Targets Security for Workers

Mexico’s domestic workers may also finally have an ally in the presidency: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who campaigned on a promise of “first the poor.” At a January news conference, both the film and its message were given national attention when Lopez Obrador congratulated Cuaron on his Oscar nominations, labeling “Roma” as “a great film,” and also promising that his government would “support domestic workers.”

Labor Secretary Luisa Maria Alcalde Lujan later announced the creation of a pilot program to finally enroll these workers in the social security system: “The idea is to have a mechanism that’s quick and simple so that employers can respond to this obligation,” she said at the time.

Cuaron has been actively encouraging the sea change: holding free screenings of the film in impoverished communities, raising funds for organizations like CACEH, as well as providing a platform for activists like Bautista, whom he invited to the Mexico City premiere.

“If something gives me joy and pride about ‘Roma,’ it’s that different groups and organizations are using it as a microphone to talk about their struggle and share their story,” the Mexican director told reporters on the red carpet. “I’m happy because I think the film has generated a discussion that is fundamental if we want to create a better Mexico.”

It was an experience Bautista could scarcely have imagined. “It was very, very moving,” she says. “Not just to be seen as someone who has fought my whole life, but it also gave me a greater commitment to talk about dignifying work that has been marginalized and discriminated against for decades.”

