Michelin-starred chef to aid latest office refresh by Carr Properties

Michelin-starred chef Nick Stefanelli has been tapped to manage a lobby bar to open at 1615 L St. NW, part of a larger push by landlord Carr Properties to reinvent the office experience.

The District-based developer, who will also host a Stefanelli restaurant concept at its Midtown Center not far away, is wrapping up a major overhaul to the 420,000-square-foot building it acquired nearly three years ago for $229 million. It is rebranding the building as The Hub, the pilot location for what it’s calling the Carr Experience, which draws heavily on things more commonly associated with hotels, like scented lobbies and plenty of common areas for people to congregate.

The overhaul isn’t so much an attempt to recover from the loss of a big anchor tenant, as 1615 L St. is nearly fully leased, Carr Executive Vice President Dan Dooley said. Rather, it’s a defense mechanism meant to retain the tenants it has and attract new ones in the future should turnover crop up.

