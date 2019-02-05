MGM National Harbor sees nearly 12 percent revenue increase in January

Maryland casinos earned nearly $137 million in January, with all but one posting year-over-year gains. Total revenue from the state’s six casinos grew by 7.2 percent compared with January 2018 revenue, according to data released…

Total revenue from the state’s six casinos grew by 7.2 percent compared with January 2018 revenue, according to data released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming on Tuesday.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore saw year-over-year growth last month after two months of declines. The casino on Russell Street earned $20.2 million, a 0.6 percent increase over January 2018.

MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County continued to be the highest earner, bringing in $56.2 million, an 11.9 percent increase. Live Casino & Hotel, in Hanover, posted the next largest revenue of $46.3 million, a 6.3 percent rise.

Hollywood Casino Perryville was the only Maryland casino to see a year-over-year decrease last month, with revenue of $5.5 million — a 4.3 percent decline.

On the Eastern Shore, Ocean Downs Casino collected $4.8 million, a 6.1 percent increase. Western Maryland’s Rocky Gap Casino Resort brought…