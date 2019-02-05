202
Home » Latest News » MGM National Harbor sees…

MGM National Harbor sees nearly 12 percent revenue increase in January

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 5, 2019 5:32 pm 02/05/2019 05:32pm
Share

Maryland casinos earned nearly $137 million in January, with all but one posting year-over-year gains.

Total revenue from the state’s six casinos grew by 7.2 percent compared with January 2018 revenue, according to data released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming on Tuesday.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore saw year-over-year growth last month after two months of declines. The casino on Russell Street earned $20.2 million, a 0.6 percent increase over January 2018.

MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County continued to be the highest earner, bringing in $56.2 million, an 11.9 percent increase. Live Casino & Hotel, in Hanover, posted the next largest revenue of $46.3 million, a 6.3 percent rise.

Hollywood Casino Perryville was the only Maryland casino to see a year-over-year decrease last month, with revenue of $5.5 million — a 4.3 percent decline.

On the Eastern Shore, Ocean Downs Casino collected $4.8 million, a 6.1 percent increase. Western Maryland’s Rocky Gap Casino Resort brought…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500