Metro committee opts for shorter hours over threat of funding loss

The Federal Transit Administration delivered a stern warning to Metro’s governing body Thursday: Return to late-night hours and lose $1.6 billion in federal funding. Reading an email from the FTA, Metro board member David Horner…

Reading an email from the FTA, Metro board member David Horner delivered the news to his colleagues during a Thursday meeting. It was enough to make a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board committee vote, 3-1, to stick with the shorter Metro hours, opting not to extend them to 3 a.m. That motion will go to a full vote in two weeks, but some suspect a veto might be in store despite the FTA’s threat.

“In brief, we are staring down the barrel of calamity for the system,” said Horner, a Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP partner and former FTA chief counsel who is representing the federal government on Metro’s board.

The FTA had originally said that if Metro returned to late-night hours, it would withhold less than $700 million in funding over safety concerns — FTA funding relies on required maintenance upkeep…