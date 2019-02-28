Metro board votes to keep its current hours

Metrorail hours will remain the same for another year. After weeks of heated debate over whether to return Metro to its late-night hours, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board hashed out a deal in…

Metrorail hours will remain the same for another year.

After weeks of heated debate over whether to return Metro to its late-night hours, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board hashed out a deal in closed session Thursday to maintain the system’s current hours until July 1, 2020. They later publicly announced their 7-1 decision to keep Metrorail closing times at 11:30 p.m. on weeknights, 1 a.m. on weekends and 11 p.m. on Sundays.

The opposing vote came from D.C. representative Corbett Price. Board Chairman Jack Evans, the Ward 2 council member who represents the District alongside Price, changed his stance and voted to keep the earlier hours, yielding to his colleagues in Maryland, Virginia and the Federal Transit Administration.

Evans had previously been pushing to return to late-night hours even in the face of the FTA’s threats to withdraw up to $1.6 billion in transit funding to all three jurisdictions over safety concerns. FTA funding relies on required maintenance…