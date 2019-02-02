202
Meghan puts notes on bananas sent to needy women in Britain

By The Associated Press February 2, 2019 7:21 am 02/02/2019 07:21am
In this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 photo, messages written on bananas by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex as she helped to prepare food parcels to be dispatched by the charity outreach van, during her visit with Britain's Prince Harry to One25, a charity specialising in helping women to break free from street sex work, addiction and other life-controlling issues. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has written personal messages to women being helped by a charity that seeks to help sex workers break free from prostitution.

Prince Harry’s wife took the unusual step of writing the messages on the skins of bananas destined for the food parcels that would be handed out to the women Friday.

Meghan wrote sentiments such as “You are strong,” ”You are special,” and “You are brave!” with hearts next to them. She was visiting the One25 organization in Bristol, southwest England.

She said the messages were inspired after she learned of a program “this woman had started in the States on a school lunch program when on each of the bananas she wrote an affirmation or something to make the kids feel really empowered.”

