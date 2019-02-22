202
Home » Latest News » Meet the WBJ's mentors…

Meet the WBJ’s mentors offering advice at Bizwomen Mentoring Monday

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 22, 2019 5:00 am 02/22/2019 05:00am
Share

Mentorship can be a key ingredient for success for a professional’s career, all the more so for women who often face a tougher path to the C-suite or entrepreneurship.

Someone who’s been there. Who’s done that. Who can share their experiences and tips on how better to navigate that thorny path.

It’s why the Washington Business Journal, in partnership with our sister publications and parent company, American City Business Journals, holds the annual Bizwomen Mentoring Monday event to offer speed mentoring and the opportunity for dozens of interactions with prominent, successful businesswomen who have tread those paths in real estate, small business, communications, education, technology, health care and government contracting, among a host of other industries.

At the Feb. 25 event, to be held at the Boro Station Conference Center in McLean, these 43 women will offer their insights to hundreds of attendees. To register, click here or see below.

To meet those 43 women, click through the…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!