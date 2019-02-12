McLean’s Logi Analytics to acquire a competitor

If you can’t beat them, buy them. McLean-based analytics platform Logi Analytics is set to acquire competitor Jinfonet Software, a provider of operational reporting analytics. The acquisition consolidates two of the top platforms for embedded…

McLean-based analytics platform Logi Analytics is set to acquire competitor Jinfonet Software, a provider of operational reporting analytics.

The acquisition consolidates two of the top platforms for embedded analytics — it comes three months after Logi and Jinfonet tied for the No. 1 rating for embedded analytics by Dresner Advisory Services.

Logi, founded in 2001, makes software that embeds analytics dashboards in 1,900 enterprise applications, for industries including telecom, health care, sales and insurance. Its clients, like Ski Data, Ericsson and Informatica, include mostly software companies that would otherwise have to connect analytics tools throughout a company’s entire suite of apps.

The deal will consolidate Rockville-based Jinfonet’s reporting software with Logi’s dashboards and self-service analysis under the Logi brand. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The combined company will have about 250 employees, CEO Steven…