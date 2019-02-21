202
Massive scoreboard, SkyRing display coming to Capital One Arena

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 21, 2019 11:32 am 02/21/2019 11:32am
You’ll be hard-pressed to miss the action at Capital One Arena come this fall.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is investing $15 million in another round of renovations to the arena slated to start this summer at the end of the Washington Wizards’ and Capitals’ seasons.

New features, designed by Colosseo USA Inc., include a continuous 360-degree, 7,000-square-foot retractable scoreboard; four, two-sided 2,200 square-foot DualTV Boards in each corner of the arena; and a 9,250-square-foot SkyRing display that measures in 390 feet in diameter and wraps the roofline of the arena.

Content will be broadcasted on the SkyRing, and sponsors will be able to advertise on it during events. It is the largest display of its type in any U.S. arena to date, per a release.

“From a sponsor standpoint, they’ll basically own a timeframe where they can completely dominate the SkyRing or they own a moment in the game… whether it’s the winning goal, touchdown or the winning three-point basket,” Jim…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

