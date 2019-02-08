Marymount University pays $95M for Ballston apartments

Marymount University has acquired the 267-unit Rixey Apartments in Ballston from the Shooshan Co. for $95 million. The 15-story building at 1008 N. Glebe Road, which delivered last year, is adjacent to Marymount’s new Ballston…

Marymount University has acquired the 267-unit Rixey Apartments in Ballston from the Shooshan Co. for $95 million.

The 15-story building at 1008 N. Glebe Road, which delivered last year, is adjacent to Marymount’s new Ballston Center. The entire Marymount-owned property was formerly home to the “Blue Goose” building, which was redeveloped into the separate office and multifamily buildings.

The $95 million acquisition was financed with Virginia revenue bonds backed by Morgan Stanley through a concession with Provident Resources Group. The bonds will be repaid over 40 years.

The sale wasn’t always on the table for Marymount. The university has owned the land since 1992, but the Rixey, which delivered only a year ago, was owned by Shooshan. Marymount leased the apartment building initially, but when Shooshan CEO John Shooshan expressed an interest to sell last summer, the Marymount team decided that buying was the best move.

The Rixey includes a fitness center with Peloton bikes and a…