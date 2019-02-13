Maryland out of NFL stadium talks for now

There’s no easy path to a new stadium for Washington NFL team owner Daniel Snyder. On Tuesday, it got even dicier, as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed he is reversing course and will not bid…

There’s no easy path to a new stadium for Washington NFL team owner Daniel Snyder.

On Tuesday, it got even dicier, as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed he is reversing course and will not bid to move the team from FedEx Field in Landover to the federally owned Oxon Cove Park near MGM National Harbor.

The Washington Post reports Hogan is not continuing discussions with the team “at this time,” but Maryland will still “move full stead ahead with acquiring state control of the Maryland Gateway in Prince George’s County from the federal government,” a Hogan spokeswoman told the paper in a statement.

Unless Virginia jumps into the mix — say, the team’s home of Loudoun County — that leaves Snyder with one option: D.C. and the current site of RFK Stadium. Mayor Muriel Bowser has expressed interest in seeing the team return to the District, and D.C. is where Snyder reportedly wants to be. But that path is just as fraught with challenges, as the federal government…