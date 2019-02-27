Maryland House debates, advances minimum wage bill

Maryland’s House of Delegates could take a vote as early as this week on a bill to raise the statewide minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025. The House gave its initial approval after…

Maryland’s House of Delegates could take a vote as early as this week on a bill to raise the statewide minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.

The House gave its initial approval after lawmakers debated the proposal Wednesday morning in Annapolis after the Economic Matters Committee offered a favorable report. Republicans from Maryland’s rural counties offered amendments aimed at curtailing the bill, but they were handily defeated by Democrats who have made raising the state’s minimum wage their top priority this year.

The bill now moves onto a third reading. It will likely be passed and then move onto the Senate. There, progressive groups will try to convince senators to restore original language to the bill that was removed by the Economic Matters Committee. Business advocacy groups will push for further amendments while also lobbying the Senate to not pass the bill at all.

The bill, sponsored by Del. Diana Fennell, a Democrat from Prince George’s County, would have originally incrementally…