ManTech looks to space as it continues to grow

One small step for man might be one giant leap for ManTech. The Herndon-based government IT services company reported strong fourth quarter earnings Tuesday and seeks to expand on that growth with an emphasis on…

One small step for man might be one giant leap for ManTech.

The Herndon-based government IT services company reported strong fourth quarter earnings Tuesday and seeks to expand on that growth with an emphasis on adding more space-related contracts to its portfolio.

“Space is definitely one of our top strategic thrusts moving forward for expansion,” said Damian DiPippa, ManTech’s senior vice president and general manager of ManTech’s mission, cyber and intelligence solutions business unit. “Space is so tied into the rest of our infrastructure all around the world today, so that’s a natural progression for what we’re currently doing for our intelligence and DOD customers.”

ManTech is currently contracted by the Air Force Space Command for its space security and defense program, where it is performing program protection and security work for the Space and Missile Systems Center. In 2017, ManTech was awarded a $180 million contract, with full potential value of $450 million including…