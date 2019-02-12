Maggie McFly’s at Springfield Town Center nears its opening. Here’s a peek inside, and at its massive menu.

Ray Harper is importing Maggie McFly’s from Connecticut, but the Springfield outpost of his growing restaurant chain will have a distinctly local feel. Belmont peanuts from Capron, Virginia. Sweet Sophia honey from Lake Ridge. Soul…

Ray Harper is importing Maggie McFly’s from Connecticut, but the Springfield outpost of his growing restaurant chain will have a distinctly local feel.

Belmont peanuts from Capron, Virginia. Sweet Sophia honey from Lake Ridge. Soul Cakes by Tanya from Woodbridge. Logan’s Sausage from Alexandria. Each area vendor, from VA Tea Co. of Manassas to Carter’s Specialty Breads of Ivy, Virginia, is described in detail in the menu and on a large sign by the main entrance.

The long-awaited replacement for Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill at the Springfield Town Center is scheduled to open this week — as soon as Wednesday, more likely by Thursday given the inspections still to come and occupancy permits still to be issued. As of Monday afternoon, it remained a work in progress, overseen by Harper who’s spent the better part of three months in Northern Virginia.

Maggie McFly’s was born 25 years ago in Woodbury, Connecticut. There’s no long story behind the name: Harper liked “Maggie” — he…