Lyft to use Amazon Web Services across its company

Ride sharing company Lyft Inc. will use Amazon Web Services for all of its online activities, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced Tuesday. Lyft has used AWS to run financial applications, store riding pattern data…

Ride sharing company Lyft Inc. will use Amazon Web Services for all of its online activities, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced Tuesday.

Lyft has used AWS to run financial applications, store riding pattern data and manage much of its website since the company launched in 2012. By using more of Amazon’s services, the transportation company wants to focus its resources elsewhere, Chris Lambert, Lyft’s chief technology officer, said in a statement.

“With AWS, we don’t have to focus on the undifferentiated heavy lifting of managing our infrastructure, and can concentrate instead on developing and improving services with the goal of providing the best transportation experiences for riders and drivers, and take advantage of the opportunity for Lyft to develop best-in-class self-driving technology,” Lambert said.

Amazon Web Services, a provider of cloud infrastructure, has taken a sizable chunk of the corporate tech market in the last few years, and is continuing its push…