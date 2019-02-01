Longtime Dupont Circle favorite gets a big honor from the James Beard Foundation

Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse, the longtime Dupont Circle favorite, is getting a sweet hat tip from the James Beard Foundation. Annie’s has been named a 2019 honoree of the foundation’s America’s Classics Award, which spotlights local…

Annie’s has been named a 2019 honoree of the foundation’s America’s Classics Award, which spotlights local restaurants that offer excellent culinary experiences and also reflect the character of their communities.

The restaurant dates to 1948, when it was opened by George Katinas, a first-generation Greek American and army veteran. By the 1960s, it was known as a welcoming place for D.C.’s gay community. Annie’s moved to its current location at 1609 17th St. NW in 1985 and Paul Katinas, George’s son, eventually took the helm.

Annie’s takes its name from George Katinas’ sister, Annie Kaylor, who passed away in 2013. According to the Washington Blade, Kaylor helped set the tone for the restaurant’s culture when she approached two male customers holding hands under a table and informed them they should feel free to hold hands above the table.…