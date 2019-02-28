Longtime D.C. publisher acquired by UK media company

International media group Dennis Publishing has acquired local publisher Kiplinger Washington Editors Inc., expanding the company’s U.S. footprint. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Kiplinger, founded in 1920, publishes business forecasts and personal finance…

International media group Dennis Publishing has acquired local publisher Kiplinger Washington Editors Inc., expanding the company’s U.S. footprint.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kiplinger, founded in 1920, publishes business forecasts and personal finance advice in print and online. Its best-known paid-subscription publications include “The Kiplinger Letter,” a weekly business and economic forecasting periodical for people in management, and the “Kiplinger’s Personal Finance” magazine, which has a monthly circulation of 600,000. Kiplinger’s site has 4 million unique viewers and more than 30 million page views per month.

London’s Dennis Publishing — which is behind the New York-based “The Week” magazine — has more than 30 brands that cover current affairs, technology, automotive and lifestyle, reaching over 50 million unique users online and selling 2.5 million magazines per month.

This acquisition is Dennis Publishing’s first in the United States since being acquired…