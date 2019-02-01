202
Long & Foster courts Amazon employees with designated landing site

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 1, 2019 5:20 pm 02/01/2019 05:20pm
Long & Foster Real Estate has launched a landing page for Amazon employees who may transfer to Greater Washington as the company establishes a headquarters location in Arlington County this year.

The site provides information on the region’s housing market, access to Long & Foster’s Realtor search and details on National Landing, an area encompassing Crystal City, Pentagon City and Alexandria that will be the home of Amazon.

“Demand for housing will push even higher in the coming years, causing more stress on our low-inventory environment,” Larry Foster, Long & Foster president, said in a press release.

The landing page also offers information on dining options, nightlife and other attractions in the community, as well as how many properties are for sale in specific areas.

Amazon is expected to begin hiring for positions in Arlington this year. The company has said it will have about 400 Amazon employees in Arlington by the end of the year, but it hasn’t said whether they will…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

