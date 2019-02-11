Lockheed, others sued by U.S. for alleged kickbacks on nuclear site cleanup

Lockheed Martin Corp. and others are being sued by the federal government over allegations of false claims and an alleged kickback scheme involving a $232 million contract for nuclear waste cleanup. The Department of Justice,…

Lockheed Martin Corp. and others are being sued by the federal government over allegations of false claims and an alleged kickback scheme involving a $232 million contract for nuclear waste cleanup.

The Department of Justice, in announcing the lawsuit Feb. 8, alleged Bethesda-based Lockheed (NYSE: LMT) paid executives with Mission Support Alliance, a joint venture it partially owned, more than $1 million to “obtain improper favorable treatment” from Mission Support Alliance in awarding a subcontract to a Lockheed subsidiary at inflated rates.

The work is part of a multibillion-dollar Department of Energy contract supporting environmental cleanup at the Hanford site near Richland, Washington. Mission Support Alliance, or MSA, awarded a $232 million subcontract to Lockheed Martin Services Inc. in January 2010, to run through June 2016, according to the complaint.

“Where Congress has allocated money for specific purposes, we will not tolerate unlawful conduct by contractors who seek…