Local lore: 7 things you didn’t know happened at the Key Bridge Marriott

The Key Bridge Marriott, the second Marriott hotel ever built and the oldest one still in operation, has seen a lot since it opened in Rosslyn in 1959. From its early days, when the hotel…

The Key Bridge Marriott, the second Marriott hotel ever built and the oldest one still in operation, has seen a lot since it opened in Rosslyn in 1959. From its early days, when the hotel sold pool memberships and the pool became a local scene, to the countless weddings and events celebrated on the top floor, the hotel holds a special place in the heart of many longtime Washingtonians — as well as the Marriott family itself.

Due to its prime location, it has also been the site of a lot of political and celebrity news over the years. Here are a few highlights:

1959: Dina Merrill, actress and daughter of Washington philanthropist Marjorie Merriweather Post, helps cut the ribbon on the Key Bridge Marriott. Merrill went on to star in “Butterfield 8” with Elizabeth Taylor, among other films in the 1960s and 1970s.

Early 1970s: “The Exorcist” director stays at Key Bridge Marriott while filming famous steps scene in Georgetown.

1974-76: Chapparal, the hotel’s top-floor…