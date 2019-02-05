LMI turns to M&A to boost homeland security presence

LMI has acquired The Tauri Group, expanding the Tysons government consulting not-for-profit’s offerings in national defense and homeland security. The deal also furthers LMI’s growth strategy around M&A — it was in the market for…

LMI has acquired The Tauri Group, expanding the Tysons government consulting not-for-profit’s offerings in national defense and homeland security.

The deal also furthers LMI’s growth strategy around M&A — it was in the market for a company with expertise in defense, preparedness, emerging technologies and life sciences, executives said.

“Tauri embodies the culture and characteristics of LMI, dedicated to our customers’ mission and our people,” LMI CEO David Zolet said in a statement. “We’re bringing two trusted companies together to solve our clients’ most difficult problems.”

The Tauri Group, led by CEO Cos DiMaggio — an expert in weapons of mass destruction mitigation and other homeland security subjects — is based in Alexandria and has an office in Frederick, Virginia. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Blue Delta Capital Partners, a McLean venture capital firm that focuses on the government contracting market, is an investor in The Tauri Group. This…