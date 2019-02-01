Live there, work there. Here’s what’s next for the former Lorton prison site.

With the fully leased 165-unit Liberty Crest apartments, Madison, Wisconsin-based Alexander Co. and McLean’s Elm Street Development proved that a former maximum security prison can be successfully converted to multifamily without scaring away prospective tenants.…

With the fully leased 165-unit Liberty Crest apartments, Madison, Wisconsin-based Alexander Co. and McLean’s Elm Street Development proved that a former maximum security prison can be successfully converted to multifamily without scaring away prospective tenants.

But will people want to work there? That question will be answered soon enough.

The joint venture is getting underway with part two of the $190 million Liberty at Lorton, the redevelopment of the Fairfax County-owned, former Lorton prison into a village of apartments, townhouses, single-family homes, office and retail.

Jack Perkins, Elm Street vice president, said renovations are currently underway on seven historic penitentiary buildings that will soon make up about 60,000 square feet of leasable space for retail and office.

“We expect to have those historic buildings delivered to a shell condition by the end of this year,” Perkins said.

The companies also plan to build 50,000 square feet of new retail as part of phase two,…