Leidos nabs what it calls a ‘marquee’ NASA IT contract

Leidos Holdings Inc. has been awarded an information technology contract with NASA potentially worth almost $3 billion that it’s calling a “marquee” win.

The Reston government IT services giant will provide, manage, secure and maintain personal computing hardware as well as supporting infrastructure, agency standard software, mobile IT services, help-desk support and other associated end-user services for the nation’s top space agency.

It’s part of NASA’s End-User Services & Technologies contract, or NEST. It was formerly known as the ACES contract (for Agency Consolidated End-User Services), a $2.5 billion award HP Enterprise Services won back in 2011. That contract ran into some security and governance problems a few years later.

“With its size, scope, and scale, the NEST contract is a marquee win for us,” Angie Heise, president of Leidos’ civil group, said in a statement. “Our ultimate goal is to provide intuitive, easy-to-use services that efficiently prevent or resolve…