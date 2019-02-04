Leesburg Corner outlets to undergo ‘dramatic renovations’

Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets will under “dramatic renovations” to include an overhauled food pavilion, upgraded restrooms and redesigned courtyards, owner Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) announced last week. The renovation work will begin soon, Simon…

The renovation work will begin soon, Simon said, and all stores at the 463,000-square-foot outlet mall will remain open during the project. The goal: “to significantly upgrade and enhance the shopping experience offered at the center.” A price tag was not immediately available.

The highlight of the project is a reimagined food pavilion, which will feature communal, farm-style dining tables, “stylish banquette seating and comfortable lounge areas,” and updated outdoor seating and landscaping with seasonal planting beds and a wall trellis with climbing vines.

“An integral part of the renovation work includes appointed areas for shoppers and families to relax and recharge,” per a release. “Lounge seating, an outdoor fire pit, courtyard seating clusters, interactive…