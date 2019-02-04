202
Home » Latest News » Leesburg Corner outlets to…

Leesburg Corner outlets to undergo ‘dramatic renovations’

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 4, 2019 8:09 am 02/04/2019 08:09am
Share

Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets will under “dramatic renovations” to include an overhauled food pavilion, upgraded restrooms and redesigned courtyards, owner Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) announced last week.

The renovation work will begin soon, Simon said, and all stores at the 463,000-square-foot outlet mall will remain open during the project. The goal: “to significantly upgrade and enhance the shopping experience offered at the center.” A price tag was not immediately available.

The highlight of the project is a reimagined food pavilion, which will feature communal, farm-style dining tables, “stylish banquette seating and comfortable lounge areas,” and updated outdoor seating and landscaping with seasonal planting beds and a wall trellis with climbing vines.

“An integral part of the renovation work includes appointed areas for shoppers and families to relax and recharge,” per a release. “Lounge seating, an outdoor fire pit, courtyard seating clusters, interactive…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500