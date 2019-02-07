Landmark latest: Phasing for the mall redo, top heights and the team

We’ve had a general idea for some time of what Alexandria wants from the Landmark Mall redevelopment, in terms mix of uses, transportation and open space. Now we’re getting a very early sense of how…

We’ve had a general idea for some time of what Alexandria wants from the Landmark Mall redevelopment, in terms mix of uses, transportation and open space. Now we’re getting a very early sense of how Howard Hughes Corp., which has full control of the 51-acre mall property, may proceed.

Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) affiliate Landmark Mall LLC last month submitted to the city of Alexandria a concept plan for a coordinated development district encompassing the whole of the Landmark site. Seritage SRC Finance LLC, an affiliate of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) — owner of the Landmark Mall Sears — is listed as part of the project team.

The development is proposed up to a maximum 5.6 million square feet, per the application, with residential, office, hotel, retail, institutional and civic uses all in the mix. More specifically:

The medical office is of particular interest, as the WBJ previously reported Dallas-based Howard Hughes is in negotiations with Inova to build a 25-story…