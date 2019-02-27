Kettler, Ross Perot Jr. partner on three D.C.-area projects

McLean-based developer Kettler Inc. is partnering with billionaire businessman Ross Perot Jr. on three projects from Fredericksburg to Loudoun. Perot’s Hillwood Communities, a Dallas-based developer and investor, is entering the Greater Washington market for the…

Perot’s Hillwood Communities, a Dallas-based developer and investor, is entering the Greater Washington market for the first time. The joint venture expects to break ground in 2019 on Fredericksburg Park, Riverside Station in Woodbridge and East Quarter in Leesburg, three projects expected to cost upward of $200 million combined.

“Hillwood has an incredibly successful track record as a real estate leader with an impeccable reputation,” Kettler CEO Bob Kettler said in a release. “Given their success elsewhere, we have no doubt that this expansion will have a positive impact on our community.”

Fredericksburg Park, slated to get started first, will bring 284 single-family homes and commercial development to a site within walking distance of downtown Fredericksburg and its VRE station. Riverside Station — 118 townhomes across 11…