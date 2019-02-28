K. Neal Truck & Bus Center focuses on family, community

After retiring from Giant Food in 2005, Stephen Neal acquired K. Neal Truck & Bus Center to create a legacy for his family. Today, K. Neal is the second largest full-service, minority-owned truck and bus…

After retiring from Giant Food in 2005, Stephen Neal acquired K. Neal Truck & Bus Center to create a legacy for his family. Today, K. Neal is the second largest full-service, minority-owned truck and bus dealership in the United States. The dealership has five locations in Greater Washington and carries four brands of trucks and four brands of buses. The dealership also serves 20 school districts across the region.

Seven years ago, Stephen’s son, Korey Neal, joined K. Neal after earning a bachelor’s in business administration, management and operations from Eastern Michigan University, where he played football and served as team co-captain. “Everything I learned on the field, I can correlate to the business,” he says.

Last January, Korey was promoted to president while his father remains CEO. But before the younger Neal stepped into that leadership role, he spent at least six months in every department, learning the business from the ground up. “It was a humbling process,”…