Jonathan Aberman: 3 dangers the region’s economy faces

Last month, Stephen Fuller, director of the Stephen S. Fuller Institute at George Mason University, presented his most recent data on our region’s future job growth and economic potential. He predicts that our region will continue to grow slowly but consistently, with knowledge worker and construction employment leading the way. If his projections are accurate, and I hope that they are, we will have a vibrant regional economy in 2030.

My concern, however, is that there are many technological and demographic challenges in front of us that will dramatically affect whether his forecast is seen in hindsight as optimistic or pessimistic. If we want to control our region’s destiny, rather than be a hostage to fortune, we need a well-financed, public-private effort – with all hands on deck.

Our region must answer three large challenges to achieve its growth potential.

The first challenge is our over reliance on consulting for the delivery of technology. There are tens of thousands of…