John Hendricks’ streaming service closes on gargantuan round

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 12, 2019 3:01 pm 02/12/2019 03:01pm
A Silver Spring streaming service has raised about $140 million from private investors in its first capital raise, thanks in large part to the legacy of its founder, John Hendricks, whose credits include launching Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA).

CuriosityStream streams and produces documentary, science, history, technology, nature, society and lifestyle programming. Investors in the round include Blum Capital Ventures and TimesSquare Capital Management.

President and CEO Clint Stinchcomb attributed the company’s fundraising success to two factors: its tight focus on nonfiction programming and Hendricks’ track record. Hendricks, founder and chairman of CuriosityStream, is a “missionary entrepreneur,” Stinchcomb said, distinguishing him and the company in the eyes of investors.

Stinchcomb said the new funding will go toward more documentary production, global marketing and tech advancements in content discovery, which is data analytics software that recommends content to viewers based…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

