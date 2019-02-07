Jefferson Memorial to undergo $8.75M restoration project

The National Park Service has started a 15-month, $8.75 million restoration of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial that will restore the monument’s roofs, repair its stone and clean its marble. The roof restoration and repair will…

The National Park Service has started a 15-month, $8.75 million restoration of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial that will restore the monument’s roofs, repair its stone and clean its marble.

The roof restoration and repair will consist of replacing the two flat upper and lower roofs that circle the dome and lifting large marble tiles covering the portico, which has stone underneath that also needs repairs. Improvements to roof drains, downspouts and gutters will also be completed.

The National Park Service first noticed biofilm growing on upper portions of the memorial in discrete areas of the white marble in 2006 and has studied its growth since 2014 to determine the best treatment options.

Access to the front of the memorial, including the steps, accessible route, chamber with the statue of Thomas Jefferson, exhibit area, restrooms and elevator will remain open during the work. The east side of the memorial will be closed.

