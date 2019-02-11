JBG Smith’s Matt Kelly opens up about his pursuit of Amazon’s HQ2

After months of anticipation, second-guessing and exhilaration, Matt Kelly had a most surreal moment one day in late October. It was during a break at Amazon.com Inc.’s Seattle headquarters, and the gravity of the situation…

It was during a break at Amazon.com Inc.’s Seattle headquarters, and the gravity of the situation sunk in for the chief executive of JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS). He and his team were there for three days of negotiations over the deal of a lifetime, bringing Amazon’s coveted second headquarters to Northern Virginia. He couldn’t let it pass without offering some advice to his colleagues sequestered in a conference room offering views of Seattle’s skyline.

“I said to my team: This may sound a little hokey, and I know this is really stressful right now, but we all need to stop, and catch our breath, and look around, and take this in,” Kelly recounted from the stage inside the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center on Thursday evening. “We’re in the middle the most exciting thing we’ve ever negotiated. We likely won’t get another opportunity like this…