JBG Smith warns Amazon could still back out of National Landing. (Yep, they have to.)

Beware, all who are investing in JBG Smith Properties.

While there aren’t any signs Amazon.com Inc. plans to walk away from National Landing after abandoning Long Island City, the company’s future landlord and development partner warned Tuesday that HQ2 is still just an agreement in principle, not a done deal.

In its annual report released Tuesday, JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS) said Amazon isn’t legally obligated to lease a single square foot of office space or buy an acre from it in Crystal City or Pentagon City. Publicly traded companies are required to disclose risk factors in regulatory filings.

The only thing the Seattle e-commerce and cloud computing company has done so far is enter into an exclusivity agreement to lease around 537,000 square feet of existing space in Crystal City from JBG Smith, which would also sell it land to build up to 4.1 million square feet of new space for its second headquarters.

Here’s how JBG puts it, in regulatory speak:

Risk disclosures aside, it’s…