202
Home » Latest News » JBG Smith scaling back…

JBG Smith scaling back on office at Reston Heights

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 6, 2019 12:05 pm 02/06/2019 12:05pm
Share

Chevy Chase-based JBG Smith Properties wants to scale back on planned office space at its Reston Heights mixed-use development.

As part of a request filed with Fairfax County, JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS) is seeking the removal of existing entitlements for 215,000 square feet of office space as well as 3,600 square feet of retail the company does not plan to construct on the development’s 10-acre parcel at 11830 Sunrise Valley Drive near the future Reston Town Center Metro station.

JBG’s plans add to a string of developers in the region who are switching up their game plan for planned office space, by either removing it or replacing it with residential units.

Reston Heights is currently developed with the 385-unit VY apartment community built by JBG Smith. The site also includes the 183,190-square-foot Reston International Center office building and a parking lot.

JBG Smith declined to comment for this story other than to say, via spokesman, the request to eliminate the office space…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500