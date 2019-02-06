JBG Smith scaling back on office at Reston Heights

Chevy Chase-based JBG Smith Properties wants to scale back on planned office space at its Reston Heights mixed-use development. As part of a request filed with Fairfax County, JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS) is seeking the removal…

As part of a request filed with Fairfax County, JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS) is seeking the removal of existing entitlements for 215,000 square feet of office space as well as 3,600 square feet of retail the company does not plan to construct on the development’s 10-acre parcel at 11830 Sunrise Valley Drive near the future Reston Town Center Metro station.

JBG’s plans add to a string of developers in the region who are switching up their game plan for planned office space, by either removing it or replacing it with residential units.

Reston Heights is currently developed with the 385-unit VY apartment community built by JBG Smith. The site also includes the 183,190-square-foot Reston International Center office building and a parking lot.

JBG Smith declined to comment for this story other than to say, via spokesman, the request to eliminate the office space…