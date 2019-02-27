202
JBG Smith reshapes executive management

February 27, 2019
JBG Smith Properties has appointed Kai Reynolds its sole chief development officer as the Chevy Chase company prepares to make a second headquarters for Amazon.com Inc. in Arlington County.

Reynolds, who previously shared the title of co-chief development officer with Brian Coulter, has been one of the key architects of its revitalization plans for Crystal City.

It was Reynolds who JBG Smith CEO Matt Kelly picked to accompany Amazon’s search team during their 45-minute meeting and site tour of Crystal City and Pentagon City in February 2018. JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS) was only allowed to send two people to the event, attended by nine representatives from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Coulter is now serving in a new role as senior adviser supporting the company’s development group.

The changes were among a handful Kelly disclosed Tuesday in a shareholder letter that accompanied the company’s annual report, the first since the big HQ2 news dropped in November. It also marked JBG’s first full year…

