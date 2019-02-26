JBG Smith just issued its first financials since the HQ2 announcement. Here’s what Matt Kelly said.

JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) has begun design and pre-development on the first installment of Amazon.com Inc.’s new headquarters buildings in Arlington County, with the aim of starting construction on HQ2’s initial 2 million square…

In his annual letter to shareholders, JBG Smith CEO Matt Kelly said that first phase will be at Metropolitan Park in Pentagon City, where the company still needs approval to build office instead of residential. JBG Smith, which did not disclose whether it has engaged an architect, also said it is “working diligently on finalizing the entitlements for the remaining 2.1 million square feet,” which is slated for PenPlace in Pentagon City.

Kelly said Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has the potential to turn National Landing — the umbrella term for Crystal City and Pentagon City in Arlington and Potomac Yard in Alexandria — into the region’s new economic hub and one of its tightest office markets. Amazon is expected…