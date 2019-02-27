Ivy City rising: What’s new and notable in the neighborhood

It’s been a slow rollout, but Ivy City is starting to hit a critical mass of restaurants and retailers. The neighborhood in Northeast D.C. is starting to be downright unrecognizable from what it was five…

It’s been a slow rollout, but Ivy City is starting to hit a critical mass of restaurants and retailers. The neighborhood in Northeast D.C. is starting to be downright unrecognizable from what it was five years ago.

When MOM’s Organic Market opened there in 2015, it was an island unto itself, waiting for tenants to move into the Hecht Warehouse apartments that Douglas Development had been rehabbing for more than a year. But more neighbors followed: Nike, and then Planet Fitness. Seafood purveyor Profish, which had its warehouse in the neighborhood for years, turned another building into a restaurant and bar with a street-level retail fish market.

Slowly, more services started to fill in. There’s now a salon, boutique fitness studios and a bike shop. Chef Matt Baker chose the former Pappas Tomato plant building to open his first solo project, a tasting-menu restaurant called Gravitas. Compass Coffee is preparing to open a 15,000-square-foot roasting facility in the next few months.

Meanwhile,…