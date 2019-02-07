Iridium completes billions-dollar transition to new fleet of satellites

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) has completed the upgrade of its entire satellite constellation, squashing the whispers and doubts against the McLean company. Iridium officially made the turnover from its legacy satellites on Tuesday, a…

Iridium officially made the turnover from its legacy satellites on Tuesday, a decade after the company announced its Iridium Next campaign. It represents a financial turning point for the nearly two-decade-old satellite network company, which spent upward of $3 billion on the endeavor, including an average $435 million on capital expenditures in just the last three years alone. Now, going forward, Iridium officials said they expect its capital costs to fall to a more manageable $35 million per year on average in the next decade.

In the months leading up to the first wave of the Iridium Next launch, only 65 satellites were in operation, as Iridium had run out of in-orbit spares. Any interruption that occurred as a result “only meant a few-minutes outage, once or twice a day, to any individual person on the planet,” CEO…